All Navarro County law enforcement officers and all 100 Club members are invited to a free cookout at noon Monday, Nov. 16, at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue in downtown Corsicana.
“At around 1 p.m. we will start drawing for raffle prizes,” said Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 1 Jason Grant. “We will also be announcing the Brent Thompson Officer of the Year. Please come by and enjoy some food and fellowship.”
The event is sponsored by The Texas Mattress Factory.
All money raised goes to help local law enforcement and their families in times of crisis. It also provides scholarships to their children and assists local law enforcement in training and better equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.