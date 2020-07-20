5-23-20 Community Calendar Blood Drive.jpg

The Blooming Grove United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive with Carter Blood Care from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 in the Fellowship Hall, located at 300 S. Kerr St.

Appointments are available at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/115434

With origins in the 1950s, Carter BloodCare is one of Texas' largest blood centers, providing 300,000 units of life-saving blood and blood components to patients in North, Central, and East Texas annually.

Tags

Recommended for you