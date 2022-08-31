Corsicana’s Collin Street Bakery is hosting job fairs the next two Fridays to hire seasonal help to produce and distribute its world-famous DeLuxe Fruitcakes.
Apply in advance to save time at: collinstreetcareers.com or show up from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2, or from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at its Human Resources Office, 401 W. Seventh Ave., Corsicana. Walk-ins are welcome.
Founded in 1896, the bakery has won international acclaim from dessert and sweet-tooth enthusiasts alike. The bakery has been featured on Netflix, Discovery plus, The Food Network, Travel Channel, and History Channel and even mentions in People Magazine, Bon Appétit, Southern Living, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post and many, many more.
BOX:
According to Collin Street Bakery:
Why should you apply at Collin Street Bakery?
Because Collin Street Bakery has been employing “locals” for more years than any other company in Corsicana’s history. Many of our employees are either long time employees (many having worked for the bakery for 30 plus years… some of our long timers have worked for us for 50 plus, even 60 plus years!) And even many of our part time staff who come in to help during the holidays, have been with us for season after season for decades. What started out as a very successful, but quite small, boutique bakery back in the oil boom days of 1896, has grown into a world wide operation, selling almost 2,000,000 cakes annually! We now sell our world famous fruitcake into all 50 States, and over 190 foreign countries.
Because Collin Street Bakery is hiring now!
Come in to sign onto our team in any one of many areas of the bakery, from Call Center and Customer Service, to Production, Sanitation, Quality Control, Kitchen, Staging, Mixing, Ovens, Packaging, Warehousing, Shipping, and Retail. Shifts vary, starting as early as 5 a.m., and finishing as late as 7 p.m., depending upon the position. There are even some evening and weekend positions.
What you’ll need:
Please bring two current forms of ID. A state or federally issued photo ID (driver’s license for example) must be one of the two IDs submitted.
