A Community Prayer March is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, to coincide with the Prayer March the same day in Washington D.C. from Lincoln Memorial to the Capital Building.
For those who cannot go to Washington D.C., several community groups, including a Discipleship Group from First Baptist Church, the Harmony Ministerial Alliance and the Corsicana Gideon Camp, will offer an opportunity to participate locally.
In recognition of the trouble and distress America is facing with fear and anxiety from the COVID-19 pandemic, division among our people, racial tension, economic distress and political discord; despite fears and uncertainties, there is hope.
Local event organizers invite everyone to join them to pray for the nation and its leaders.
The Community Prayer March will begin at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Corsicana, 510 W. Collin St., in the front parking lot.
Below is a list of meeting locations and prayer focus:
• First Baptist Corsicana
Prayer Focus: Humbling ourselves in repentance and asking God to forgive our sins and heal our land
• First United Methodist Church
Prayer Focus: Salvation of the lost, renewed strength in our families, solutions to the coronavirus pandemic, and an end to abortion
• Westminster Presbyterian Church
Prayer Focus: Compassion and kindness toward one another, respect and reconciliation between
races, and healing in communities torn by violence and injustice
• Navarro County Courthouse
Prayer Focus: Our Congress and other leaders at the national, state, and local levels; the Supreme Court, and judges across the nation
• Corsicana City Hall
Prayer Focus: Our military, police and other law enforcement, and their families – and security and peace for the nation
• St. John’s Episcopal Church
Prayer Focus: Religious freedom; and for churches to have boldness, to stand firm with the Word
of God, and to preach Jesus Christ in a troubled world
• First Baptist Corsicana
Prayer Focus: The President and the Vice President and their families
