The City of Corsicana’s annual Christmas tree lightning is set for Friday, Nov. 19 with an evening of events planned from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Corsicana.
Family activities will include: a visit and photo op with Santa, iceless skating, trackless trains, horse and carriage rides, face painting and a balloon artist. Also featured will be: free food while its lasts, food trucks and craft vendors.
Live music by Courtney Prater and the Sidetracks will fill the streets and fireworks will cap the night’s event around 7:30 p.m.
The event is made possible by: Corsicana Main Street, Parks & Rec and the Navarro College Softball team.
Call 903-654-4851 for more information.
