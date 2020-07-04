The City of Corsicana will still host the July 4 Freedom Festival pyrotechnics show at the I.O.O.F. Park. However, the children’s activities, food trucks and live band have been cancelled.
The fireworks show will be at 9:25 p.m. for citizens to watch and enjoy from their vehicles.
The City expressed its appreciation for the individuals, business and foundations that have generously contributed to this event.
Sponsors include: VeraBank of Corsicana, Legacy Bulk Trucking, LLC, Guardian Glass, LLC, Watkins Development Corporation, Corley Funeral Home, H-E-B Food Stores, GoCo Trucking Co., Electrico, Inc. Erwin Properties, Community National Bank - J. Tom Eady Charitable Trust, Johnson Oil Company, Community National Bank & Trust, Mini West Self Storage, Russell Stover Candies, Navarro Community Foundation, Joe B. Brooks, Sheppard Community Foundation of Navarro County, and Aguado’s Lawn Care & Service.
Based on the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department is canceling the remainder of its summer programs after Friday, June 26.
The City’s park pools and spray parks remain open, with social distancing strongly recommended. The Department encourages you to enjoy the parks and stay safe.
The City of Corsicana takes the health and safety of the public seriously. If there are any questions, please call the Parks Office at 903-654-4874.
