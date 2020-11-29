The Hull Creative Arts Foundation has partnered with Chef Andreas Kotsifos at Across the Street Bistro and the award-winning Texas-based Garrison Brothers Distillery to present a very special dining experience for Corsicana.
A tapas-style tasting dinner with bourbon pairings is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 at Across the Street Bistro, 123 N. Beaton St. Tickets are $115 per person.
Limited seating is available, please make reservations by calling 903-218-2118.
A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Hull Creative Arts Foundation.
On the Net:
https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=530
