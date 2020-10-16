First Independent Baptist Church will observe its 152nd anniversary with a dinner from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Bethlehem Fellowship Hall and special service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 at 409 N. Third St., Corsicana.
Special guest speaker will be Bishop K.D. Davis and the theme of the event is “Thou Shall Prosper: Psalms 13.”
“As a church we are striving together and continuing to move forward by the guidance of the Holy Spirit of God,” stated Pastor Gerald Weatherall II. “We are honored and proud about this celebration because this historic church was organized in 1868.
First Independent is the oldest registered African-American church in the state of Texas. A historical marker was erected Sept. 14, 1980.
“We are inviting you to be a part of this celebration,” Weatherall stated. “With your support, this will be a memorable day, spiritually and financially.”
For more information, call 903-874-7834.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.