Save the date for the second annual R. Lowell Thompson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament, an 18-hole tournament hosted by the Corsicana Lions Club, Saturday, Sept. 12 at Fullerton-Garrity Park.
The fee for a two-person team is $90 and $50 for singles. Team check-in begins at 7:45 a.m.; tournament starts at 9 a.m.
Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Longest Drive on hole three, and Closest to the Hole on hole 18.
To pre-register, contact Ernest Kauffman at 903-851-3118.
