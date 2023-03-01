Pioneer Village is hosting a Texas Independence Day Celebration from 11:30 a.m., to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2. There will be an historical reenactment with the reading of the Texas Declaration of Independence from 1836 Washington-on-the-Brazos at 12:15 p.m, Texas history, food and music. FREE to public. City of Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department Pioneer Village at 912 W. Park Ave. Corsicana. For further information call 903-654-4846
In case you missed it: Pioneer Village hosting Texas Independence Day Celebration
