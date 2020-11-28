Although this holiday season will likely be different in so many ways, the need to support our local small businesses is greater than ever. Small businesses across America are trying to recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the local shops in our own small town.
In preparation for one of the most important sales days of the year, Downtown Corsicana merchants and the City of Corsicana have rallied together, with more than $2,000 in gift card giveaways for shoppers to win Nov. 28.
To enter the drawing, you must visit a participating store on or before Small Business Saturday. The drawing will take place at 2 p.m. in the Downtown Pocket Park, where Mayor Don Denbow will draw winners' names at random. In no particular order, gift cards will be awarded as names are drawn. Winners do not have to be present to win.
Whether you are shopping for yourself or checking items off of your Christmas list, the shops in Downtown Corsicana have everything you need. When you join Small Business Saturday and shop local, you are keeping our community a vibrant place to live and supporting the American Dream.
The list of current gift card giveaways includes Across The Street Bistro, Blown Away, Cactus Stitches, Canterbury Court, Children's Shop, Gypsy Haven, McCain Furniture, Merle Norman, Miles Furniture, Mita's Coffee House, Old Lumberyard, Sarah Mae Fabrics, Square Root, Sweet Tangerine, The Calamity Dessert & Cookie Company, The Pink Peony, Timbers, Turquoise Pistol, Twyst, Victorian Sample, Vintage Farmhouse, Napoli’s, Taylor's Smokehouse, Prayers From Heaven and Feed Shack Boutique.
You may not realize it, but every time you buy a gift for someone at the local boutique or pick up a coffee at your favorite downtown cafe, you are making a difference in the life of a small business owner.
In fact, 62% of U.S. small businesses reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business, according to estimates of data on businesses with under 100 employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.