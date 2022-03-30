Join Corsicana Main Street for the return of its outdoor fashion show, Strut Down Beaton, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
The two hour evening includes spring fashions from local boutiques, complimentary beverages, light bites by Lady Diana’s, giveaways, and more, all in an intimate setting under the twinkle lights of Beaton Street.
“We are excited to bring this event back after launching it just a year ago,” said Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director. “Our partnerships with the participating merchants, OVC Productions and the Corsicana Parks Department all help make the evening a success. We can’t wait for this fun-filled evening with the community.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strut-down-beaton-tickets-260692316737 Or at the Visitor Center, located at 301 South Beaton Street.
