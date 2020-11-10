Veterans Day Parade
All are welcome to join a Veteran's Day Parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Navarro College Cook Education Center.
The parade will pass by Corsicana Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities, the medical office buildings and hospital, Corsicana Senior Center, Cambridge Crossing and Friendship Towers.
For more information, call Holly Ellington at 903-654-8754.
Corsicana State Home Cemetery Park hosts Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 11
The Public is invited to stop by the Corsicana State Home Cemetery Park to have a moment of silence at the new Veterans Memorial from 12 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 410 N. 45th St. near Second Ave. The Memorial honors the 555 young men and women who spent some part of their childhood in the State Home and who joined the military to serve our country.
Take a moment to learn more about the hundreds of children who grew up in the Home from 1890 to 1982. The Park is owned and maintained by the Corsicana State Orphans Home Association and is open to the public daily. Texas State Historical marker on site. For more information call 972-800-0526.
Navarro College hosts Veterans Day Vigil
Navarro College will host a Veterans Day Vigil at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Clock Tower to honor and remember veterans and their service and sacrifice to our country.
The vigil will take place in the courtyard, between the Library and the Gooch Center.
Coyote Squadron honors veterans
The Coyote Squadron will host its annual Veterans Open Hangar Day Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the C. David Campbell Air Field in Corsicana.
Bring a photo of your veteran and share a story about them. Enjoy the free event featuring hot dogs, chips and drinks for as long as they last. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
Weather permitting, rides will be available at different prices. The group hopes to have a C-47 (DC-3) at $99, a Stearman open cockpit bi-plane for $200, a PT-19 open cockpit trainer like those who trained here during WWII, for $150 and a T-34B, which was the U.S. Navy’s primary trainer in the 60s and 70s.
