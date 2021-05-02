1-20-17 WLAC.jpg

The Warehouse Youth Theatre Company will host auditions for “Charlotte's Web” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 4 at Terry Fator Studio across from the Palace. Show dates are planned for June 24 through 27.

Auditions will also consist of cold readings from the script. If call backs are required they will be announced at a later date.

Roles available for ages 5 to 18 include:

Fern Arable: a young girl

John Arable: her father

Martha Arable: her mother

Avery Arable: her brother

Homer Zuckerman: her uncle

Edith Zuckerman: her aunt

Lurvy: a hired hand

Wilbur: a pig

Templeton: a rat

Charlotte: a spider

Goose: farm animal

Gander: farm animal

Sheep: farm animal

Lamb: farm animal

Extras (Chorus/Ensemble): Reporter, Photographer, Spectators/Townspeople/Fairgoers, Judges, Fair Personnel, Owl, Bat, Uncle (a pig) and spiders.

Based upon the story by E.B. White, adapted by Joseph Robinette, music and lyrics by Charles Strouse. The musical is presented through special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company.

