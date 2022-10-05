Kerens is getting ready to celebrate its annual Cotton Harvest Festival, which it hosts the third weekend in October each year.
In the past, each autumn the cotton crop was gathered and culminated months of work and worry for area farmers and their employees. Until recently, the cotton crop was the main source of income for Kerens folks. Fall meant cotton picking time; the three gins were running, people had a job and they had money in their pockets. After a week of hard hot work, Saturday was the day to come to town, see your friends, sample some special treats and have some fun.
Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival
Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday Oct. 15
Downtown Kerens
kerenscottonharvestfestival.com
Well, those days are gone. Cotton is harvested mechanically. There is only one nearby operating gin. People earn their living at jobs in town rather than picking cotton in the country. The Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival relives the excitement of those long ago Saturdays. The red brick main street once again comes alive with some of the old folks, some new folks, some city folks, but all folks looking to have a good time.
Friday, Oct. 14
The 18th annual Cotton Harvest Festival kicks off from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 with local restaurants selling awesome food on the historic brick streets in downtown Kerens. Please come enjoy great food and listen to live music while dining. A preview of the fun activities planned for the next day, Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Cotton Harvest Festival.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Start your visit to the Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival with a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Kerens Ex-Student Association Building in downtown Kerens. Proceeds benef scholarships for Kerens ISD students.
Then the 18th annual Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival on the historic brick streets in downtown Kerens kicks off at 10 a.m. with National Anthem and fly over by Coyote Squadron of Corsicana. Live music through out the day beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending with a street concert from 6 to 9 p.m. with dancing allowed.
Arts and craft booths, quilt show, photo contest, lots of food, chill cook-off and antique tractor show are just a sample of all the fun activities
A gorgeous quilt made for the festival is being raffled with tickets $5 each. All festival proceeds go to Friends of the Kerens Library.
On the Net: kerenscottonharvestfestival.com
