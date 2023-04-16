Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency’s two writers-in-residence this season will appear for readings, conversations and book signing during the Residency’s Open Studios from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at 100 West, and will make their first appearance at the Residency’s Storefront for Art & Books. A third event on April 23 will kick off the week in collaboration with the Corsicana Public Library.
Authors Elissa Altman and Leigh N. Gallagher will speak on at 1 p.m. April 29 and read from their latest works at a reception in their honor at the Residency’s Storefront.
Altman’s latest book, Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing covers the central subject of her beautiful, tempestuous, difficult mother and the decision so many commonly share – how to care for an aging, dependent mother. The result is a testament to the power of love and family. For a year, Altman wrote a weekly column for the Washington Post titled “Feeding My Mother.”
Her topic, tone and big heart makes this presentation a must-attend for anyone who loves a good book, loves to cook, and who can relate to the topic. She was a longtime, award-winning executive editor for major publishing houses before devoting herself to full-time
writing, and launching her James Beard Award-winning narrative food blog, Poor Man’s Feast, and has authored two cookbooks.
Leigh N. Gallagher is a fiction writer from California, the setting of her first novel, Who You Might Be. Her short stories and nonfiction have appeared in many publications. Deftly written with indelible characters who are pushed to great extremes, her book considers the ramifications of life’s most trying encounters and the resilience it takes to determine for the reader who we might be. Her works have been topics and reviews in Shelf Awareness, Kirkus Review, and the New York Times, among others.
Both appearances and readings are April 29, during Independent Bookstore Day, beginning at 1 p.m. at Storefront, (203 North Commerce Street) followed by their joining Open Studios artist works at 100 West (at 100 West Beaton and Third Avenue).
Storefront is also the location of the first stop of children’s author and illustrator Kaz Windness to Corsicana, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 . Windness loves to make her readers laugh, specializing in cute (and sometimes spooky) characters with lots of humor and heart for children and teens. Her visit is being hosted by the Corsicana Public Library. The library awarded Storefront Kaz Windess’s first Corsicana appearance with a reception and reading of Worm and Caterpillar Are Friends, a story of friendship, change, and accepting differences. Also included is a valuable opportunity to hear this Kirkus-reviewed writer’s story on how she moved from her desire to be a children’s author to getting published, with tips and helpful hints for writers. A second appearance and book signing will be Monday, April 24 at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 North 12th Street at 6:30 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.
April 29 is the 10th Anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day, a national one-day party celebrating independent bookstores across the country. Along with author readings, Storefront Art & Bookstore will have food tastings, Purdon Groves products and a pop-up coffee offering of espresso drinks, teas and Vietnamese pastries from Warm & Golden Coffee.
