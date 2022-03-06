The Irvine Christian Foundation is once again offering grants to Navarro County Christian non-profits to help them spread the word of God. The online application process is now open, with deadline set for April 15.
Charles Irvine and his wife, Cyndi, established the foundation to benefit faith based non-profits in Navarro County. After Charles' passing in June 2020, Cyndi and the board keep his legacy alive.
“The last grant cycle, we awarded Believers Bible Church of Corsicana, SPOT worship center, Burn Austin of Corsicana, Lone Star Cowboy Church, Second Mission Baptist Church, James L. Collins Catholic School, and Mildred Baptist Church,” Cyndi said.
The funds can not be used for building projects, salaries, or usual expenses.
“We really want to see people reaching their potential while performing the Great Commission of Christ,” Cyndi said.
In a previous interview with the Daily Sun, Cyndi described her husband as a jack of all trades, detailing his professional credentials working as a certified public accountant, “Farmer Brown” – her personal favorite, and establishing the Mini West Storage facilities, among other ventures.
After selling his business and receiving a life changing cancer diagnosis, Charlie invested in his lifelong passion, giving back for the glory of God.
“It's his life's work,” Cyndi said. “He said, 'This is what I'm going to do. I'm going to give everything back to God.' He saved his whole life and funded this thing.”
Capital contributions from the Irvines established the Irvine Christian Foundation in 2017, awarding its first grant to Grace Community Church of Corsicana in 2019.
“The goal of it is to provide the funds to spread the word of Christ.” Cyndi said. “The things it could be used for are limited only by the imaginations of the people who are asking for money. Anything that could infuse life into the spiritual wellness of Corsicana or Navarro County.”
Applications will be accepted online. To apply, visit irvinechristianfoundation.org.
To qualify, applicants must be a non-profit, Christian organization with 501(c)3 status based in Navarro County.
For those who wish to contribute to the foundation's mission, donations and memorial tributes are accepted by mail to Irvine Christian Foundation, P.O. Box 366, Corsicana, TX 75151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.