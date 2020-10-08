After a lifetime of giving, Charles Irvine and his wife, Cyndi, established Irvine Christian Foundation to benefit faith based non-profits in Navarro County.
Now, after Charles' passing in June, the Cyndi and the foundation's board carry on his legacy.
Grants from the foundation are available to Christian non-profits of Navarro County, and intended to assist those organizations in spreading the word of God.
Grants were awarded to Baptist Student Ministry, First Baptist Church, The SPOT, Single Believers Ministry of Corsicana, and Living Discipleship Ministry of Chatfield.
Cyndi said for this next round of grants, the foundation plans to give $100,000. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 15.
“We are gearing up to give our third grant allocation,” she said. “In May, we gave money to every applicant. Five Navarro County churches and Christian organizations received between $20,000 and $1,500 for a total of $54,000.”
In a previous interview with the Daily Sun, Cyndi described her husband as a jack of all trades, detailing his professional credentials working as a certified public accountant, “Farmer Brown” – her personal favorite, and establishing the Mini West Storage facilities, among other ventures.
After selling his business and receiving a life changing cancer diagnosis, Charlie invested in his lifelong passion, giving back for the glory of God.
“It's his life's work.” Cyndi said. “He said, 'This is what I'm going to do. I'm going to give everything back to God.' He saved his whole life and funded this thing.”
Capital contributions from the Irvines established the Irvine Christian Foundation in 2017, awarding its first grant to Grace Community Church of Corsicana in 2019.
“The goal of it is to provide the funds to spread the word of Christ.” Cyndi said. “The things it could be used for are limited only by the imaginations of the people who are asking for money. Anything that could infuse life into the spiritual wellness of Corsicana or Navarro County.”
To apply, visit irvinechristianfoundation.org to print the application, which may be mailed to Irvine Christian Foundation, P.O. Box 366, Corsicana, TX 75151.
To qualify, applicants must be a non-profit, Christian organization with 501(c)3 status based in Navarro County.
For those who wish to contribute to the foundation's mission, donations and memorial tributes are accepted by mail to Irvine Christian Foundation, P.O. Box 366, Corsicana, TX 75151.
