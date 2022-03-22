The Navarro County Youth Expo is a showcase of livestock, agricultural exhibits, art and craft works reflecting the many talents of Navarro County youth. Students throughout the county have spent the year preparing their entries and look forward to the week culminating in recognition of their efforts. The 2022 Navarro County Youth Expo starts Wednesday, March 23 at the Expo Center wrapping up with the premium sale April 2 at the Wolens Special Events Center at Navarro College
The first county-wide Youth Expo was held in the late 1950s. Originally sponsored by the Corsicana Chamber of Commerce, the show offered divisions for beef cattle, dairy cattle, sheep, swine, and poultry. The Expo also featured a Dress Revue, Queen’s Contest, arts and crafts.
Since its beginning, the NCYE has expanded in both entries and participants. Today, the show represents one of the county’s largest youth events with over 1,500 entries and more than 5,000 people attending the show during its nine-day span.
