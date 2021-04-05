Students at James L. Collins Catholic School celebrated Holy Week in a variety of ways. They participated in mass, learned about the stations of the cross, celebrated Jesus rising from the tomb, made crowns of thorns, and hosted Easter egg hunts.
James L. Collins Catholic School celebrates Holy Week
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Keith Allen Jackson, 42 of Crockett, TX, passed away March 23, 2021 in Tyler, Tx. Funeral will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Graveside Jasper Cemetery in Crockett at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Jasper, Crocket, Tx. Viewing will be held on April 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emanuel …
Darlene Robinson passed away on March 23, 2021 in Katy, Tx. Funeral will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer BC in Centerville, Tx. Burial to follow in Spring Creek, Centerville, Tx. Viewing will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emanuel Funeral Home of Palesti…
Haward Carl Walker, 87 of Kerens, passed away on March 28, 2021 in Waco, Tx. Funeral will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at noon at Emanuel Funeral Home Chapel in Corsicana, Tx. Burial to follow in Elm Flat Cemetery, Kerens, Tx. Viewing will be Friday, April 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ema…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Navarro County man charged with shooting death of sister
- Deputies arrest wanted woman with meth
- Navarro County Grand Jury returns 72 indictments
- Crash claims life Saturday on I45
- Navarro Baseball: Bulldogs coach Matt "Pudge" Podjenski will retire at season's end
- Texas DPS announces passing of Trooper Chad Walker
- Ellis County deputies investigate murder, seek suspect
- Sign ups ending for county's COVID-19 vaccine hub
- State fire organization names Corsicana’s Henley ‘Chief of Year’
- Navarro Central Appraisal District: Deadline approaching to submit renditions, reapplications
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.