James L. Collins Catholic School is celebrating Read Across America this week with weeklong activities that promote reading.
Read Across America is an initiative on reading created by the National Education Association that began in 1997. Dress-up days included a pajama day, wacky Wednesday, Dr. Seuss character day, a crazy hat day, and western day.
In celebration of Read Across America, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #2691 made a financial donation to the James L. Collins Catholic School library for new books.
