The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #2691 hosted their 2020 Education Contest based on the themes: “Blessed are the Peacemakers” or “Living in Harmony with Others.”
Avery Williams of James L. Collins Catholic School placed First in Division 1 for her poem entitled, Making Our Way to Peace. Fellow student Evangeline Francia placed First in Division 2 for her poem entitled, "Blessed Peacemaker." Both of the poems will go on to compete at the state level.
