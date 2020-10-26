James L. Collins Catholic School hosted its annual Bogeys & Bears Golf Tournament Saturday, Oct. 17. Teams arrived at the Oaks Golf Course and prepared for an 8:30 a.m. scramble start.
The tournament benefits the students at JLCCS and the school was grateful to have such incredible corporate team sponsors for the event including Brinson Ford, McKee Lumber, Joe Walker Realtor, Keathley and Keathley, and Community National Bank & Trust.
By the end of the tournament, the Knights of Columbus Team finished second and the Oaks Team finished first.
Following the tournament, all the teams were able to enjoy lunch at the Moontower at the Oaks.
