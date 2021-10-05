James L. Collins Catholic School hosted a Night at the Corsicana Library event. Mrs. Gibbs at JLCCS coordinated with Dr. Marianne Wilson, Corsicana Public Library Director, as part of the National Library Card Sign-Up Month.
Students from JLCCS were able to come to the library and apply for a library card. For students who already had a Corsicana Public Library card and for students who just received one, they were then able to utilize the Libby App to check out online books. This opened up additional reading choices for students.
