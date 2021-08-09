The faculty and staff at James L. Collins Catholic school have been busy this past week setting up their classrooms and attending faculty/staff in-service training. School begins Tuesday, Aug. 10.
featured
James L. Collins Catholic School prepares to welcome students
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Richard Cline Knight was born on December 29, 1942, to Iris Erlene and A.J. Knight in Corsicana, Tx. He went home to be with our Lord and Savior on August 6, 2021. Richard served in the United States Navy for 4 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from telecommunications after 30 year…
Most Popular
Articles
- Corsicana police arrest three charged with fraud
- CISD Board approves new campus leadership
- Corsicana resident claims $1M scratch off
- Kerens couple to celebrate 65th anniversary
- GC Football: Who will win the District 8-2A DI title?
- Corsicana police test new pepper spray guns
- Take steps to stop the clot
- Gov. Abbott sets second special session
- James L. Collins Catholic School's new principal meets families
- Texas Highway Patrol makes history with largest recruit graduation
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.