James L. Collins Catholic School hosts its annual awards day ceremony in which the school recognizes the academic achievements of their students throughout the year.
Students are recognized for their participation in the Accelerated Reader program, the “A” and “A/B” honor roll, departmental awards including Spanish, art, and PE, the Disciple Awards and the Principal Awards. Families were able to attend in support of their students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.