The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #2691 hosted their annual Education Contest. The contest was open to all students in grades fourth through 12th in Navarro County. This year’s theme was “Let all you do be done with love” 1 Cor.16:14 or Show Love to One Another.
The following students, all from James L. Collins Catholic School, were selected as the winners and will go on to compete at the state level. First Place in Poetry went to Jade Granados, First Place in Art went to Annie Curry, and First place in Essay went to Sophia Thapa.
