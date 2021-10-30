Kindergarten and first grade students went around town to visit community helpers on their first field trip of the school year. The students first visited Fire Station No. 1.
Afterwards they went to the police station and were able to tour the facility, learn about the dispatch area, and explore the SWAT vehicle. Next, the students visited the Law Office of Joseph Aguilar to learn more about how individuals in the community help others.
The students enjoyed lunch at Napoli's Italian Restaurant, where they were treated as chefs and learned about preparing food. Once they had eaten their fill of pizza, they headed to Collin Street Bakery for cookies, and ended their day at the IOOF Park.
