James L. Collins Catholic School had two teachers recognized as outstanding educators for all of their efforts throughout this year. Patti Smith and Julie Green were awarded the prestigious Work of Heart Awards, presented by the Catholic Foundation this past week.
The Work of Heart Award was created in 2005 and is presented to deserving Catholic School educators, administrators, and employees. The award looks for “the unsung heroes” who are going the “extra mile” in serving educational communities and its members.
