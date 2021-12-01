Students from James L. Collins Catholic School in Corsicana took a field trip to the Warehouse Living Arts Center and the Ennis Public Theatre. Students were able to learn about careers within the world of theatre/film.
They were also able to see how most theatres in America run and what they look like behind the scenes. They toured the costume shop, prop closet, light booth, set/carpentry shop, dressing rooms, and stage. Afterwards, students were able to participate in an improv workshop held by Julie Mitchell and Markus Baldwin from the Ennis Public Theatre.
