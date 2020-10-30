“Today we are saying goodbye to Detective Sgt. Joey Jock who is retiring after 16 years of service to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated Friday.
Sgt. Jock worked in corrections, patrol, criminal investigation, Honor Guard Commander and was assigned to the NCSO Tactical Team during his tenure.
“We wish him all the best in his retirement and thank him for his years of service to this agency and our citizens,” Tanner stated.
