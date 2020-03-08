Despite Wednesday's rainy weather and grey skies, students and local farmers attended the annual John Deer TECH Open House event at Navarro College to learn more about the latest technical innovations and agricultural techniques the program offers.
The event, held in the college's John Deere Ag Tech Center, allowed an average of 225 students in attendance to participate in seven 15-minute sessions focusing on a variety of topics ranging from Vocational, Electronics, Hydraulics, Heating, Venting, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Engines, and Precision Agriculture.
Current program students were on hand to show off the benefits of the various programs. Hayden Wallace, a student participating in the hydraulics section of the open house, showcased how the technology worked within a display engine.
“People don't realize how much hydraulics tech goes into this until they see how much it controls,” Wallace said.
Wallace also spoke about how supportive the John Deere sponsorship is in helping students establish their future.
“The John Deere dealership organizations provide financial assistance to students,” Wallace said. “They guarantee a three year job afterward.”
The hallways were filled with perspective and current students cycling throughout the sessions, as Navarro College faculty remained on hand to provide support and assistance
“We love open house day,” Carol Hanes, Vice-President of Academic Affairs said of the program. “We love having people on campus. I always love to come down and get to see them actually present on this day, and see all the people we have in the door who come and visit and see what we're all about.”
The agricultural courses are supervised by John Dawley, John Deere Ag Tech Coordinator, and Kip Whorton, Associate Professor of John Deere Ag Tech. Both instructors spend much of their time recruiting for the program, working with schools to bring in students.
“There are a limited number of John Deere facilities in the country, and we're the only one in the south and southwest,” Hanes said, adding the open house has been a great way to get both prospective students and their parents in the door and learn about the program, as well as meet Dawley and Whorton.
During the open house, current students had the opportunity to teach visitors about each of the program's available stations and answer questions. Previous alumni have also returned during these events, sharing how the program has impacted their future.
“They learn history, they get support by showing them how the shop is run with the electronic parts, the hydraulic parts,” Hanes said of the experience. “They get to hear each one of these students present.”
Hanes also said most of the people that work at local John Deere dealers in the area were produced by Navarro College.
Visitors later adjourned to the Cook Education Center, where they were welcomed by Navarro College District President, Dr. Kevin Fegan, a recognition and thanks from Curt Brown of the John Deere Company. Attendee were also treated to a lunch provided by the John Deere Company.
The John Deere program was started at Navarro College in 1995 and offers basic John Deere courses or a two-year associates degree program. The program is one of 95 degrees that Navarro offers.
