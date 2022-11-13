The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1191 held its monthly meeting Tuesday at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana.
The guest speakers were Alex Marcantel and Robert Wilkerson with the John Deere-Navarro College Tech program.
Marcantel is a native of Louisiana, a graduate of Navarro College and Texas A&M, and is an instructor with the program. Wilkerson is a student from Midlothian.
The program is an excellent example of industry-education cooperation. The program started in 2005 and currently has 56 students. The program allows students to learn high tech skills and work as interns with dealerships leading to full time jobs, as well as opening the door to other skilled positions.
For more information, visit devnet.navarrocollege.edu/academics/john-deere-tech.html
NARFE Chapter 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.
For more information, please call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie 469-552-6649, Ennis 214-949-6197, Red Oak 412-722-6307, or Corsicana 903-874-3092. You may also go to www.narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.