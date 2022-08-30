How does one tell the story of a man who is largely responsible for putting West Texas on the map?
Sharing Amon Carter’s story with current and future generations has been Dave Lieber’s passion project for years.
Lieber spoke about Carter’s life, impact, and disdain for Dallas and the ensuing rivalry which helped Fort Worth grow, when he visited guests Wednesday at the Kinsloe House in Corsicana.
Lieber is a newspaper columnist in Texas for more than 25 years, first working at the Fort Worth Star Telegram, and most recently as the Watchdog Investigative Columnist for the Dallas Morning News. Lieber is also the author of eight books including Amon! The Ultimate Texan.
Amon Carter the larger-than-life figure who was Fort Worth’s omnipresent civic booster who befriended movie stars, celebrities and United States Presidents alike as well as everyone in between.
Amon Carter famously said “Fort Worth is where West Texas began, and Dallas is where East Texas petered out,” recalled Lieber as dozens in the audience chuckled.
As long as that person wasn’t from Dallas.
According to Lieber, Carter hated spending money in Dallas and competed with the city in all number of ways especially when it was time for the Texas Centennial Exposition in 1936.
“Dallas had the arts and education, but Carter ensured that visitors to Fort Worth had great fun. Amon paid famous a fan dancer, the beautiful Sally Rand, to provide entertainment,” Lieber said.
Though Carter died in 1955, his name and contributions and influence can be seen and felt all across West Texas.
In addition to founding the Fort Worth Star Telegram. Carter who struck it rich in oil, also began the first radio and television station in the Lone Star State. He was also instrumental in bringing the largest bomber plant in the country to Fort Worth, which helped win World War II.
The building is still used by Lockheed Martin today.
Carter famously said a man cannot live off his community he must live with it. Though his methods were sometimes unorthodox, Carter certainly left a legacy which will stand for generations.
“Amon! The Ultimate Texan is essentially my love letter to Texas,” Lieber said. In addition, the book was converted into a play of the same name.
There will be multiple performances of this special event at the Artisan Center Theater Sept. 3 and Sept. 10 at 444 E. Pipeline Rd., Hurst, TX
