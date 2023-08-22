By Mark Archibald - Corsicana Daily Sun
Dave Lieber is a newspaper columnist in Texas for more than 25 years, first working at the Fort Worth Star Telegram, and most recently as the Watchdog Investigative Columnist for the Dallas Morning News. Lieber is also the author of several books including “Searching for Perot: My Journey to Discover Texas Top Family”
Born in Texarkana Texas in 1930, H. Ross Perot became one of the most influential Texans of the 20th Century. Perot changed the country and world through his business ventures and philanthropy.
Later in life Perot turned his attention to politics, twice seeking the White House. The first time in 1992, as a Third Pary Independent, then again in 1996, when he founded the Reform Party.
As a Perot biographer, Dave Lieber’s book is an inspiring tribute to one of America’s most beloved billionaires whose strong business values built the Perot family ethos: Always pursue work-class excellence in everything he did.
The Kinsloe House invites all to Corsicana Wednesday Aug. 23, to learn more about the man who somehow made Texas seem even larger.
Lieber was in Corsicana in Aug. 2022 to talk about his book Amon! The Ultimate Texan. In that book, Lieber told the story of Amon Carter, the larger-than-life figure who was Fort Worth’s omnipresent civic booster who befriended movie stars, celebrities and United States Presidents alike as well as everyone in between.
In this work “Searching for Perot: My Journey to Discover Texas Top Family” Lieber introduces Perot, a legendary Texan to a new generation of Americans, and with it, Perot’s message of patriotism, innovation and community service.
Dave Leiber’s columns have won numerous national awards over his 45 years in the newspaper industry, and are described as “models of suspenseful storytelling and public service.”
The program is presented by the Kinsloe House Flower Committee, Linda Cross, Chair. Lunch reservations ($20) are available to the public who are interested in the benefits of membership by calling Kinsloe House at 903-874-5791 by Noon on Monday, August 21.
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House Association of Navarro County is located at 618 West Third Avenue in Corsicana. www.thekinsloehouse.com
