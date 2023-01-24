Faithfully A Journey and Eagles Tribute Experience is coming to The Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, in Corsicana.
Faithfully formed in 2011 in Nashville and has quickly established themselves as one of the United States' most popular tribute acts, and are garnering international recognition, press and fan following. They've shared the stage with the legendary Sawyer Brown, country sweetheart Jo Dee Messina, and many of the biggest names from the rock n' roll world.
Faithfully: A Journey and Eagles Experience
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3
The Palace Theatre in Corsicana
Tickets online at www.corsicanapalace.com or by calling 903-874-7792
Faithfully boasts excellent musicianship and has an amazing stage presence. The lineup features superstar John Allen on lead vocals, and a cast that has performed with the best of the best. The guys "faithfully" re-create the music of Journey and are always a hit with fans for their high energy show, spot-on vocals, and superior performance.
Faithfully covers Journey’s material from all eras of the band's career, encompassing the band's biggest hits as well as fan favorites. They have packed venues on each and every show and are known as "The" Journey Tribute.
For the past two years, the guys have also been performing their award-winning tribute to The Eagles. They offer a dynamic combo package, doing two 45 minute sets of each act.
