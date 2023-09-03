For the fifth year in a row, Judge James Lagomarsino has visited Mrs. Gibbs' third grade at James L. Collins Catholic School class during the week her students read the story, "The Trial of Cardigan Jones.” Judge Lagomarsino brings his real world knowledge of our court system to life for her students.
Judge Lagomarsino visits JLCCS students
- From Staff Reports
