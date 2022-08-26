Mrs. Gibbs’ third grade class at James L. Collins Catholic School had a surprise visit Tuesday from the Honorable James Lagomarsino. Her class has been reading The Trial of Cardigan Jones and Judge Lagomarsino came to speak to the students about what it is really like in a courtroom. He was able to share insights with them about trials and his job.
Judge surprises students with a visit
