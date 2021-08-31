The James L. Collins Catholic School 3rd grade class enjoyed a visit from Judge James Lagomarsino, after reading the story “The Trial of Cardigan Jones.” Judge Lagomarsino taught the students about the court system, the jury process, and what it’s like to be a judge. The students loved that he wore his robe and he let them all try out his gavel.
featured
Judge visits students at James L. Collins Catholic School
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Betty Louise Baker of Lewisville, Texas passed away at the age of 80 on August 14, 2021 at her daughter's home in Farmers Branch, Texas. She was born in Corsicana, Texas on April 17, 1941 to Samuel Alfred and Helen Louise McAllister Baker. She is preceded in death by her parents, step-father…
Most Popular
Articles
- Grand jury indicts man for drugs, evading arrest
- GC Football: Tigers shock The Colony with 14-7 win in season opener
- GC Football Blooming Grove's Lions lose opener to Eustace
- Texas’ lower unemployment rate to end extended benefits
- Corsicana hosts Hydroplane Classic at Lake Halbert
- GC Football: Photos from the Tigers' 14-7 win over The Colony
- Legendary football player to speak at Kinsloe House
- GC Volleyball/Basketball: It's a Family Affair for Mildred's Morgans
- Corsicana Fire receives grant, Council approves quarantine leave
- Photos: Ron Farmer's photos from the Blooming Grove-Eustace opening night game
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.