8-31-21 JLCCS Judge Visits.jpg

Courtesy photo

The James L. Collins Catholic School 3rd grade class enjoyed a visit from Judge James Lagomarsino, after reading the story “The Trial of Cardigan Jones.” Judge Lagomarsino taught the students about the court system, the jury process, and what it’s like to be a judge. The students loved that he wore his robe and he let them all try out his gavel.

