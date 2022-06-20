The United States celebrated only its second federally recognized Juneteenth Sunday, but locally the holiday is a time-honored tradition.
President Joe Biden moved quickly last year to federally recognize the day Black Americans have been celebrating since the last enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, June 19, 1865.
Single Believers Ministries presented its 14th annual Praise in the Park. Everyone was invited to this free event to join other families and friends to enjoy a night of music and worship.
The group honored first responders with a Coyote Squadron flyover, and visits from PHI Air Medical, and Corsicana Police and Fire Departments.
Reality Coach and radio personality Dorothy Patterson hosted a worship service from with special guest band Chuck and the Guiding Clouds of Huntsville.
