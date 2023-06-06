The Jackson Ex-Students Association and Company presents Corsicana’s inaugural Juneteenth Festival and Parade Friday and Saturday, June 16-17 at G.W. Jackson Legacy Park at the corner of South Fifth and MLK Blvd.
Bring your lawn chairs and the entire family to enjoy a weekend of food, games, arts and crafts, spoken word poetry and a passing of the torch ceremony. A barbecue lunch starts at 11 a.m. Friday and the parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
******
Juneteenth Festival and Parade
5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 16
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Legacy Park at the corner of South Fifth and MLK Blvd.
******
Kamar Chambers, Co-Organizer, Corsicana ISD Board Member and owner of K&K Bar-B-Que, said it is important that young people learn the history of their culture but it is equally important that they make a difference in their own time.
"This is our history and our heritage," he said. "But we are important right now and we have a purpose and a reason for being here."
Co-organizer Brandy Anderson said it is important for different generations to get together and learn from each other.
"Not only can our children learn from their elders but the elders can learn from them as well," she said. "It is important we have community involvement and communicate with each other. We welcome people from all different walks of life, ages and genders."
Anderson said Friday after dark there will be a "passing of the torch," from the older generation to the next.
The holiday dates back to June 19, 1865, when Black dockworkers in Galveston, first heard the word that freedom for the enslaved had come following the May 9, 1865 end of the Civil War. There were speeches, sermons and shared meals, mostly held at Black churches, the safest places to have such celebrations.
The perils of unjust laws and racist social customs were still great in Texas for the 250,000 enslaved Black people there, but the celebrations known as Juneteenth were said to have gone on for seven straight days.
President Joe Biden moved in 2021 to federally recognize the day Black Americans have been celebrating for over 150 years.
For more information call Brandy Anderson at 903-493-3136 or Kamar Chambers at 903-467-6530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.