Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Scattered strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.