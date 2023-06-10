The Jackson Ex-Students Association and Company presents Corsicana’s inaugural Juneteenth Festival and Parade Friday and Saturday, June 16-17 at G.W. Jackson Legacy Park at the corner of South Fifth and MLK Blvd.
Juneteenth Festival and Parade
5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 16
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Legacy Park at the corner of South Fifth and MLK Blvd.
******
“Our young people should learn the history of their culture, but it is equally important that they make a difference in their own time. This is our history and our heritage, but we are important right now and we have a purpose and a reason for being here."
- Juneteenth Festival Co-Organizer Kamar Chambers
*****
Bring your lawn chairs and the entire family to enjoy a weekend of food, games, arts and crafts, spoken word poetry and a passing of the torch ceremony. A barbecue lunch starts at 11 a.m. Friday and the parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
******
“It is important for different generations to get together and learn from each other. Not only can our children learn from their elders but the elders can learn from them as well. We must have community involvement and communicate with each other. We welcome people from all different walks of life, ages and genders."
- Juneteenth Festival Co-organizer Brandy Anderson
*****
For more information call Brandy Anderson at 903-493-3136 or Kamar Chambers at 903-467-6530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.