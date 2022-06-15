Numerous Juneteenth events celebrating freedom and fellowship are set for later this week in Corsicana.
Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free.
Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston. That was also about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.
The Corsicana Juneteenth Committee has the following events set to recognize the holiday:
Tea Cake Bake-off, 6 p.m., Thursday, June 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 1114 E. Sixth Ave.
If you think you can make the best Tea Cakes, sign up for the bake off. Call 903-851-5288 or 903-467-7156 to sign up.
Jackson Ex-Students Association Museum Tour, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16 and Friday June 17, Bears Den at 802 S. Second St.
Come and see some artifacts from GW Jackson High School and talk to alumni.
Gospel Celebration, 7 p.m., Friday, June 17, Bethlehem Baptist Church at 409 N. Third St.
Zumba Remixed, 8:30 a.m., Saturday, June 18 Bunert Park
Move your body in celebration of Juneteenth. $15 fee, RSVP to Amanda Newsome at 903-851-4748.
Father’s Day Flag Football, 9 a.m., Saturday, June 18 at Lake Halbert
Register your team today, must be at least 16 years old. $1,000 cash prize, $200 sign up per team, vendor spots available. For more information, contact Ty Leonard at UnitedAthletesSports@gmail.com.
Jackson Ex-Students Association Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at Bear Field
Sponsored by the Jackson Ex-Students Association.
Praise in the Park, 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday June 18, Bunert Park
Single Believers Ministries presents its 14th annual Praise in the Park. Everyone is invited to this free event and encouraged to bring lawn chairs and join other familes and friends to enjoy a night of music and worship.
From 5 to 6 p.m. the group will be honoring first responders with a Coyote Squadron flyover, and visits from PHI Air Medical, and Corsicana Police and Fire Departments.
Reality Coach and radio personality Dorothy Patterson will host a worship service from 6 to 7 p.m. with special guest band Chuck and the Guiding Clouds of Huntsville.
Call 903-602-0373 for more information.
Family Day with DJ and Local Vendor Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 19 at Lake Halbert
Contact Kamar Chambers for more information.
Youth Showcase, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 1114 E. Sixth Ave.
Contact Latonya Smith for more information.
Spoken Word Open Mic Night, 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 1114 E. Sixth Ave.
Free Admission. To sign up, text Alysia Harris at 703-505-3750.
First Independent Baptist Church will host its Juneteenth Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at 701 W. GW Jackson Ave, Corsicana.
All are welcome to attend. Bring your lawn chairs, for fellowship and fun and meet Pastor Weatherall II. The events will feature free food and drinks, great music, bounce house, and clothes give-a-way.
Navarro County NAACP and Bethlehem Baptist Church present a Juneteenth Celebration
starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20 at 409 N. Third St. in Corsicana. The celebration will include praise, music and dancing. For more information contact Barbara Kelley at 903-851-5288.
