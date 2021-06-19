A weekend of Juneteenth events celebrating freedom and fellowship are set for this weekend in Corsicana.
Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free.
Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston. That was also about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.
First Independent Baptist Church will host its Juneteenth Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at 701 W. GW Jackson Ave, Corsicana.
All are welcome to attend. Bring your lawn chairs, for fellowship and fun and meet Pastor Weatherall II. The events will feature free food and drinks, great music, bounce house, and clothes give-a-way.
Single Believers Ministries presents the 13th annual Praise in the Park from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Bunert Park in Corsicana.
Starting at 5 p.m., a fly over by Dan Summerall of the Coyote Squadron will honor first responders. Kids will have a chance to meet members of the police and fire departments for photos and treats and see a landing of the PHI Air Medical helicopter.
From 6 to 7 p.m. enjoy an hour of music and worship by Gospel Recording Artist Worship Psalmist Rev. Markus Sallie of Ennis, Gospel Recording Artist Evangelist James Henderson of “God's Property” Dallas, Evangelist Donna Williams Psalmist and Greggory Govan guitarist both from Open Door COGIC in Corsicana. Sponsored by Single Believers Ministries. Founder Pastor Cat Douglas and Executive Administrator Margaret Evans. For more information call 903-602-0373.
Navarro County NAACP and Bethlehem Baptist Church present a Juneteenth Celebration
starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20 at 409 N. Third St. in Corsicana. The celebration will include praise, music and dancing. For more information contact Barbara Kelley at 903-851-5288.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.