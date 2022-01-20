The jury trial for Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 27 has been canceled.
featured
Elna Christine Beaird, age 71, of Corsicana passed away January 9, 2022 at Oxford Glen Senior Care in Grand Prairie, Texas. Graveside services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Resthaven Memorial Park in Corsicana. To share memories and condolences with the …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.