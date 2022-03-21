Kaufman County District Attorney and author Erleigh N. Wiley will be the guest speaker of the 10th annual Author’s Luncheon sponsored by Friends of the Kerens Library at noon April 14 at the KESA Building, 102 SW Second St., in downtown Kerens.
Tickets may be purchased by calling Kerens Library 903-396-2665 to pay with a credit/debit card. Cost is $12 per person. No tickets sold at door. Tickets must be purchased by April 8. There will be door prizes.
Her book, “A Target On My Back,” will be available for purchase for $20.
About the author:
In early 2013, the tragic events of Kaufman county where three citizens were gunned down, two who were public servants, sent Texas and the Nation reeling that our justice and law enforcement systems were under siege. The Kaufman county community suffered greatly and is still feeling the pain of this great loss.
Gov. Rick Perry appointed Judge Erleigh Norville Wiley to fill the unexpired term of the office of the District Attorney of Kaufman County. She subsequently won election in 2014 and has now been the Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney for six years.
Wiley was born and raised in Kaufman County. She is a graduate of the Texas Tech University Business School, where she received a degree in finance and The University of Texas, School of Law in Austin where she received her law degree.
In 1990, Wiley joined the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. Her goal was to prosecute the criminals and protect innocent children and victims who have no voice. She was promoted to supervising attorney-training other new attorneys and managing fourteen different courts.
Wiley successfully ran for Judge of Kaufman County Court at Law, winning a hard-fought contested race. Wiley’s judicial temperament with her sense of integrity and fairness allowed for many achievements which included trying complex civil matters, alongside criminal and family cases due to the unique jurisdiction that the court has in Kaufman County. Further, she created the first Alternative Treatment Court Diversion program in her county, for defendants that suffer from alcohol and drug addiction.
Wiley takes an active role in her community by volunteering. Some of her board work includes Chairman of the Kaufman County Juvenile Board, Trustee of Texas Health Resources, Kaufman and Kaufman County Children’s Shelter Board member.
In 2013, the State Bar of Texas presented Judge Wiley with the Outstanding Leadership-Profiles of Courage Award.
Wiley is most proud of her husband who is an Assistant United States Attorney with the Justice Department and two sons, who are both attending college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.