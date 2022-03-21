Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms - some storms may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - some storms may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.