Editor's Note: Northside Baptist Church Senior Pastor Rick Lamb informed the Corsicana Daily Sun of his congregation’s plans for online services. If you would like to share what your church is doing to stay connected with your members, email news@corsicanadailysun.com.
Area churches are doing their part to protect community health with online worship groups. Northside Baptist Senior Pastor Rick Lamb shared what his congregation is doing to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 following Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency orders to avoid mass gatherings.
As the COVID-19 virus sweeps the United States, churches are looking for new ways to connect with their congregations.
While not directly spelled out as being forced to cancel services, residents of Navarro County are asked to use common sense.
Lamb, like numerous church leaders throughout the country, is keeping his members connected through online sermons. Wednesdays and Sundays shift worship services from the physical to the digital realm by allowing children's Bible studies, and Biblical teachings in both English and Spanish.
"No, it’s not heroism," Lamb said. "But it is important to about 1,600 people in our county who call Northside Baptist Church their church home."
The church posted the following Wednesday, March 18:
“We are all having to shift things around these days, aren't we? We are learning new ways to work, play, connect, and serve. We met as a church staff earlier today and came up with some ways we can continue to gather as the body of Christ over the next few weeks. Grab your Bible, grab a cup of coffee or glass of iced tea and join us as a family!”
To see a full list of services visit facebook.com/NorthsideCorsicana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.