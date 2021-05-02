In mid-May, Corsicana’s Keller Williams office is normally abuzz with real estate deals. However, during this busy time, the agents in the office set aside a day to participate in a company-wide event known as Red Day, an annual day of service set for the second Thursday of the month.
“Giving back to our community is a top priority at our office,” said Denise Harper, broker. “Not being able to do this because of COVID last year was very disappointing to all of us. This year’s Red Day will offer locals two ways to help their neighbors in Navarro County. We decided to host a food drive and blood drive to give everyone a chance to do something for the community.”
Red Day Corsicana is the largest food collection event for the Navarro County Food Pantry. The food pantry falls under the umbrella of services provided by Compassion Corsicana.
“I don’t know if most people know this, but 80% of the people in Navarro County are at or below the poverty level,” said Derek Kester, Compassion Corsicana’s Executive Director.
Keller Williams realtors call upon local businesses and individuals to collect non-perishable foods such as pastas, beans and canned items.
“Donate something that you may want to eat,” Kester suggests. “The people we serve may be lower income, but they do enjoy the same foods as everyone else.”
The pantry will also accept donations of cash or checks. Because of the pantry’s buying power, the money can be used to purchase a greater amount of food than the individual shopper can.
To go along with the food drive, Carter BloodCare will be on site collecting blood donations.
Stephanie Jardot, the Donor Consultant out of the Waco office wants people to know, “The blood we collect stays local so you will be helping someone near you.” It would seem that since COVID restrictions statewide have been relaxed that more people would be out donating. That has not been the case says Jardot, “In April, we have seen fewer donors than when the pandemic first started. As of today, we are in a shortage of blood.”
Before donating, Jardot encourages people to eat a good meal and drink plenty of water. You may also consider avoiding caffeine a day or two before the blood drive because it lowers iron levels.
Online signup is available by logging onto: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/124413 . Or you may call the Keller Williams office at 903-874-1117. If you want to fill out the screening questions ahead of time, visit carterbloodcare.org/quickscreen or use the Carter BloodCare app on your cell phone.
A free lunch will be served and is open the public. Harper wants everyone to join in, “Come have a hot dog with us. Come and give where you live.”
Red Day will be Thursday, May 13 at the Keller Williams parking lot at 423 North Main Street. Food donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The Bloodmobile will be on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
