Keller Williams recently hosted Red Day, an annual day of service set for the second Thursday of each May.
“Over 25 blood donors stopped in at the Carter BloodCare bloodmobile,” said Christy Huffman, Realtor. “Numerous schools and businesses and individuals donated food and money. We are so appreciative to everyone who contributed to Navarro Food Pantry’s largest fundraiser of the year.”
