When the need arose to protect those who protect and serve the community, Kerens Care Center recently stepped up and outfitted the Kerens police department with new body armor.
“Kerens Care Center company president Gary Blake heard we were raising money to buy vests for the department and said he would pay the full amount and wrote us a check for $5,000,” said Kerens Chief of Police Roy Ivey.
Ivey said he will buy five new level three bullet proof vests averaging $1,000 each. This type of body armor is most often used in tactical situations as it can withstand a shot from the most commonly used firearms.
“We see our role in the community as twofold, first and foremost to provide the best possible care we can to our senior, but also to be good community stewards,” said Bob McMinn, Kerens Care Center interim administrator. “I can’t think of any better way to be a community stewards than to make a contribution to the police department, who keep us all safe.”
Kerens Care Center, which is the second largest employer in town behind the school system, is also working on some upgrades of its own.
“We are doing a lot of renovations,” McMinn said. “We just refinished the shower room and will be redoing all the floors. We are putting in a larger security unit and will be more selective in our resident population.”
McMinn said he is looking forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship with the city.
“This is a big deal for a smaller agency like us whose budget is obviously very tight,” Ivey said. “This is a great help to us and allows the officers the officers more safe, comfortable and confident as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.